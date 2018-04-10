Randy Ryder returns to Mt Perry show with popular stunt acts

POPULAR ACT: Eljay Driessens' "Randy Ryder” will be gracing Mt Perry with his perilous performance.

POPULAR ACT: Eljay Driessens' "Randy Ryder” will be gracing Mt Perry with his perilous performance.

THE Mt Perry Show won't go on without some nail- biting stunt action - and Eljay Freestyle Entertainment is going to bring it.

Dubbed one of Australia's most respected motorcycle and bicycle stunt shows, the Eljay show will feature talented characters Randy Ryder and Freddy "Bigtime" Sassafraz. If action and comedy sound like the perfect combinatio, don't miss their 5pm display.

Not only will crowds see some gravity-defying moves but, in a unique twist, this stunt show is packed with comic relief.

Using bikes without seats, the passionate performers also spend the entirety of the show standing up.

"I love entertaining people, so being able to ride bikes at the same time is an amazing way to live my life," owner and performer Eljay Driessens said.

Burnett locals would have seen these stunt riders when they last performed at the Mt Perry Show a few years ago, and they're excited to be back.

"The atmosphere was great," Driessens said.

"At some shows people can be a little reserved but we love that Mt Perry really get behind us, even laughing at our corniest jokes."

For anyone who saw the Eljay show last time it visited the region they can expect a new and improved version.

"We have some new bits and pieces and a new comedy skit to go with the stunts," Driessens said.

"It's going to be something fresh for Mt Perry to see."

Based around a purpose-built, portable ramp structure, the performances are all choreographed to upbeat sound tracks.

Eljay Freestyle Entertainment was founded in 1997 by Driessens when he was still in high school.

He has since performed more than 4000 shows Australia-wide.