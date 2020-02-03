Random drug test sees man in breach of suspended sentence

A RANDOM drug test result has seen a man appear in Bundaberg District Court for breaching his suspended sentence.

Brodie John Fagan received a further 12 months to his suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm after testing positive to methamphetamine when intercepted by police in June last year, just months after his release from jail.

During the intercept, officers also found a pipe which had been used.

The prosecution told the court it was the first time Fagan had breached his suspended sentence.

A court report from parole was tendered which the prosecution said was “favourable”.

However, the report said Fagan had been “resistant to drug and alcohol services”.

Fagan’s barrister Nick Larter told the court his client hadn’t committed any offences since being intercepted by police.

Mr Larter said the breach offence was very different to what he was originally convicted for and it was the first time he had breached the sentence.

Fagan told the court he had to be engaged with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs service by his next parole meeting in March.

Judge Leanne Clare said drugs contributed to many of the offences people land in District Court for.

“It would be a very rare case that someone with a serious problem with hardcore drugs could maintain a drug free life without external, professional help.”

The prosecution said it would be unjust to activate Fagan’s suspended sentence.

Judge Clare agreed and extended the operational period by 12 months.