Ramping up for ratios: Union focuses on aged care

HINKLER Labor candidate Richard Pascoe and Flynn's Labor candidate Zac Beers will today join the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union (QNMU) to sign a pledge calling for mandatory nurse to patient ratios in aged care.

The aged care campaign pledge is a national campaign by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, of which the QNMU is a member.

Mr Beers called for a tripling of the aged care workforce over three decades to help meet demand.

"The number of people aged 85 years is rapidly increasing compared with younger age groups, and is projected to double by 2032,” he said.

"We will need to see a tripling of the aged care workforce in the next 30 years to provide a high standard of living and care for this growing proportion of older Australians.

"It is predicted that the aged care workforce requirements will need to increase from around 366,000 currently to around one million by 2050.”

Mr Pascoe said he'd be signing the pledge because there was no requirement for a single registered nurse to be on staff.

"Recent Australian research identifies a rising rate of avoidable and premature deaths in aged care facilities, with falls being the highest risk,” he said.

"We have class sizes within schools, mandated maximums in child care facilities but nothing to protect our vulnerable in aged care facilities despite significant funding being provided by the government to these aged care providers.”

QNMU secretary Beth Mohle, who is in Bundaberg for meetings with delegates, said politicians from every realm were being contacted to sign up for mandatory ratios to ensure the elderly received adequate care.

She said an independent study commissioned by the union and carried out by the University of South Australia and Flinders University found that elderly residents needed 4.3 hours of individual care a day.

Ms Mohle said according to estimates from a secret audit carried out across 30 electorates, residents were, on average, receiving just 2.6 hours of care per day.

"Some have less and some have more but there's no requirement and that's the problem,” she said.

Ms Mohle said the next stage of campaigning would involve providing bin and bumper stickers and engaging the community.

She thanked the NewsMail for covering aged care issues and said the paper had shone a light on issues before other media outlets had.

"I've really got to congratulate the NewsMail,” Ms Mohle said.