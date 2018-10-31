Menu
RAM RAID: Owners of Pirtek Mackay, Stan and Julia Holloway, were left disheartened after their shop was broken into on October 30.
Ram raid shatters business

Rainee Shepperson
31st Oct 2018 5:30 AM
MACKAY couple Stan and Julia Holloway should have been celebrating their first anniversary as business owners this week, but instead they will be cleaning up the mess left after a brazen ram raid on their Paget business.

The couple's Michelmore Street outlet was left with a smashed front door, shattered windows and structural damage following a break-in on Monday night.

Mr Holloway arrived to open the shop at about 5.30am on Tuesday to find broken glass covering the floor and a mobile phone and DVD player missing from the shelves.

Police are investigating the incident and suspect a stolen vehicle was used in the robbery.

Mrs Holloway said it was disheartening as a business owner to be targeted in this way.

"It's the damage in the showroom that will be the most costly and time-consuming to repair," she said.

"We are extremely busy at the moment and coordinating repairs is costing us valuable time."

Mrs Holloway said the number of break ins being reported was alarming.

"It's really concerning to see so many businesses being targeted by thieves," she said.

Police also attended a break in at Mackay Trophy House around 6.45am Tuesday.

The break in occurred between 5.15pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday and two large wooden doors were both damaged by the offenders to gain entry.

Police confirmed nothing had been taken and investigations into the matters were ongoing.

