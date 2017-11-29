Rallying to replace stolen gear

KIND GESTURE: Cooper's Home Hardware manager Jason Medcalf, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett have joined forces to help Bridges Health and Community Care CEO Sharon Sarah (centre) replace stolen gardening equipment.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

COOPER'S Home Hardware and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have joined forces to help a Bundaberg charity that had $4000 worth of gardening equipment stolen from its shed.

The NewsMail reported yesterday how callous thieves stole a red ride-on lawn mower, a brand new regular mower, a whipper snipper, leaf blower and even a can of petrol from Bridges Health and Community Care.

An in-store credit of $400 has been set up in Cooper's Home Hardware and additional donations from the public are welcome.

"This is an organisation that is helping people rebuild their lives in our community and to steal from them is such a low act,” MrBennett said.

"When I approached Cooper's Home Hardware to offer a helping hand to the charity, they had no hesitation to offer what they could.”

Bridges chief executive officer Sharon Sarah was heartened by the news the community was rallying to help the charity recover from the theft.

"We are really grateful to Stephen Bennett and Cooper's Home Hardware for taking the initiative and kicking off this campaign, including an initial donation of $400,” she said.

If you would like to help Bridges Health and Community Care get back on its feet, phone 1300707655.