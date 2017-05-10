Rally to bring business

VANS ARE COMING: Mayor Jack Dempsey and CMCA's Paul Scully at the announcement of the Motorhome Rally in December last year.

BUSINESS is set to boom in Bundaberg when more than 1000 RVs and campervans converge on the region.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said, as part of the the annual Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia Rally in Bundaberg this year, an influx of more than 2000 people is expected to call the city home.

The event will run for nine days in October at the Bundaberg Recreation Precinct and will provide a significant economic boost to the region, Cr Dempsey said.

The mayor had the opportunity to attend a similar rally in Tasmania this year and said he was in awe of the opportunities that presented themselves for local businesses.

"Literally everything from windscreen replacement and repair services, tyre retailers, service clubs, tourist operators and even a dog wash service were among the dozens of local businesses to benefit,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council is hosting an information session for businesses wanting an insight into how they can become involved as exhibitors or service providers to rally participants.

"The local information session which will be held on Thursday, May 18, will be attended by CMCA representative Paul Scully who will detail opportunities available,” Cr Dempsey said.

Mr Scully said the information session would target two groups - those that wished to take a trade stand at the rally and those that wanted to do business with rally participants.

"In the first group we expect quite a variety of businesses such as RV sales including accessories, RV services providing repairs, batteries, solar, 12-volt and 240-volt appliances for RVs and camping supplies,” he said.

"This group may also comprise any services to grey nomads including government and health providers inclusive of those providing hearing aids, mobility scooters, as well as representatives from Centrelink or even retirement villages .

"In the second group are general traders such as local coffee shops and cafes, pubs and clubs (including bowls and golf clubs), laundromats, supermarkets, chemists, doctors, optometrists, caravan parks and computer sales and repairs.”

Mr Scully urged business to consider how they may be able to cater to the needs of rally participants.

The information session will be held in the Civic Centre Supper Room on Thursday, May 18 at 5.45pm.