Rally call for ‘bullying’ cop to be sacked

Protesters will today rally at Parramatta calling for the sacking of police officer Andrew Murphy - known as Raptor 13.

It comes a day after Senior Constable Murphy and a colleague were found to have engaged in serious misconduct including intimidation and racial prejudice towards two Afghani women by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC).

Protest rally calling for the NSW police to sack Andrew Murphy posted on Facebook.

Footage of the incident - captured on police body camera and in-car camera - released by the LECC this week of the April 20 incident in Parramatta showed Snr Const Murphy and the second officer dealing with the 24-year-old driver and her stepmother after pulling them over.

After the women stopped, Snr Const Murphy can be heard shouting: "You must be the most stupidest (sic) person I've ever met as a driver …"

"We're in pursuit with you because you would not stop … you've lost your licence."

The driver replies: "I'm sorry … I'm sorry. I didn't actually know. I wasn't sure."

In his defence, Snr Const Murphy told the LECC that "he had never been this rude to anyone else before, but later agreed that "it has happened in the past" (outside of dealing with members of outlaw motorcycle gangs) though not "many times".

He felt "embarrassed" but made no effort to apologise, the report concluded.

Senior Constable Andrew Murphy – identified as Officer A – in the video footage released by the LECC this week.

"Although Officer 1 denied losing his temper, or attempting to bully and intimidate Ms Y, he admitted he was angry and "lost his cool" and he could see how that could be seen as bullying and intimidating behaviour."

Organisers behind the popular Lebo Memes Facebook page have organised a rally to be held at Parramatta Park at 2pm today, demanding "NSW POLICE MUST SACK ANDREW MURPHY!"

"Having a large following the people ask me to use my platform to organise it," the page's administrator who asked the remain anonymous told The Sunday Telegraph.

"My job is to spread the word. Whether people rock up or not, I do my part in spreading awareness."

Senior Constable Murphy is the same officer captured on video in February last year pulling over bikies on King Georges Rd, near Wiley Park in Sydney's south west, on their way to the funeral of slain former Comanchero boss Mick Hawi.

Snr Constable Andrew Murphy clashing with mourners heading to the funeral of slain bikie boss Mick Hawi in February. Picture: Supplied

"Brother, there's 30 of us and there's two of you, show some respect," one of the riders pulled over tells Snr Const Murphy.

"I don't care, you're going to be searched, stand against the fence all of you. You're all being searched for firearms and drugs," Snr Const Murphy is captured replying.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told The Sunday Telegraph officers from the Parramatta Area Command "are aware of the event planned and will be monitoring across the day".