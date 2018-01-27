Rake a change at rocky Basin

ROCKY HORROR: Mary Argall and Michael Owens are disgusted with the beach at the Basin and hope the Bundaberg Regional Council will rake away the stones.

SMALL but plentiful, the road base-like stones that line the Basin's shoreline have been deemed a "major crisis” by former tourism boss Michael Owens.

Fed up with government copping out on beach maintenance, Mr Owens went down to the beloved swimming hole with long-time Bargara resident Mary Argall armed with a rake.

"This is a simple matter which highlights how, on occasions, bureaucracy can make a very simple task into a major crisis,” he said.

"We have on one hand two levels of government passing the buck to each other saying it's too hard or can't be done, while at the very same time they are contradicting themselves by admitting the road base was placed there and actually cleaning up the rocks with heavy machinery on the beach but only doing part of the works.”

Ms Argall said she moved to Bargara in 1964 and has swum at the Basin every day, but the rocks there now were unnatural and could cause injury.

"It was put among the boulders to try and keep the plants in that they planted after Cyclone Oswald, which caused a lot of erosion,” she said.

"We said 'for God's sake, don't do it, it will just wash out' and look at what's happened.

"It used to be a lovely sandy beach and now I am personally nursing a sore foot.”

Ms Argall said she had seen a council worker at the Basin with machinery on Wednesday, but they only did "half a job”.

Mr Owens is asking the council to rake the beach occasionally or when needed to make it safe for the elderly and more presentable.

"This occurs in many other councils on the East Coast of Australia with ease and without fanfare,” he said.

"The community is not arguing that sand does not build up and decreases naturally; it is asking that the road base which was placed there unnaturally that has moved due to the high tides be raked up.”

When contacted by the NewsMail a council spokesman said minor work was done at the Basin, with officers returning rocks from a nearby rock wall.

"No further works are currently planned for this area. There is a naturally occurring basalt rock layer just below the surface of the sand so any extensive work could result in the exposure of more rocks,” he said.

"Sand builds up and decreases naturally and recent high tides have resulted in some sand being removed from this rock layer and exposing some smaller rocks.”