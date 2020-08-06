Raising the bar: What’s in store for Bargara hotel

"A GOOD family orientated pub, with good customer service, cold beer and great food".

That's the Bargara Beach Hotel motto according to general manager Greg Felgate.

While the community can see the outer rebuild of the hotel taking shape, Mr Felgate said all of the fit-outs were beginning inside with a "completely different layout" to the former hotel, which was destroyed by a fire in July last year.

From a cocktail lounge, to an American-style sports bar, cafe, a full enclosed kids adventure playground with outdoor televisions and a beer garden area, the new hotel isn't skipping a beat.

RAISING THE BAR: Bargara Beach Hotel rebuild is set to be complete by mid-November.

"Once people see it, it'll blow their minds," he said.

"It'll be one of its kind in the whole area the pub, when we open her."

He said they want to serve the community as a family pub.

Mr Felgate said with 56 taps throughout the venue it'll be "second-to-none".

The cocktail lounge area, will be for adults only, and is designed to be a place where people can meet and greet or catch-up with one another, with different tapas and menus available.

Where the old pub would seat about 300 people, the new open design will enable them to seat about 500 patrons throughout the whole pub.

Mr Felgate said between early and mid-November they are hoping to open the doors to the hotel.

"It's been a long road and we're finally getting towards the end of it," he said.

Mr Felgate said it was an exciting adventure for everybody.

"The area is all very, very excited about it, we're looking forward to reopening the doors," he said.

Mr Felgate said they were in the process of renovating the motel rooms and the drive thru bottle shop as well.

By the time the pub opens, he said everything should be complete.

"Once we get the doors open the community will love what we've got to offer them I think," he said.

