Raise a glass: Best of region

GOURMET TRAVELLER WINE: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.

BUNDABERG is the home of famous rum, gin and beer and the region has more reason to celebrate after it was labelled “Australia’s new destination for spirit-loving epicureans.”

The label was given by Gourmet Traveller, a premium magazine that showcases some of the best food, travel and lifestyle destinations from around the globe and has an estimated readership of 367,000.

Zoe Young and Josh Phillips at Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery.

Bundaberg Rum, Kalki Moon, Bargara Brewing and Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery appeared in the latest edition of Gourmet Traveller Wine and were listed as drivers in the craft distillery scene.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery’s marketing and experience manager Duncan Littler said it was exciting news for the region.

“Bundaberg is an incredible destination for domestic and international tourists alike,” Mr Littler said.

“We’re thrilled that Gourmet Traveller Wine has chosen to feature the Bundaberg region in its recent issue as well as the distilleries and breweries that call our beautiful region home.

“We also hope that our recent gold win at the Australian Tourism Awards in the Tourism Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries category continues to inspire travellers to put a trip to Bundy on their bucket list when the time is right.”

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser.

Destination marketing manager for Bundaberg Tourism, Ellie Tonkin, said tipple tourism had been a significant driver for visitation, with household names like Bundaberg Rum and Brewed Drinks.

But the destination marketing manager said boutique drinks were also proving to be successful and were making waves on a national and international scale. “Bundaberg Tourism works closely with our local drinks industry to keep driving awareness of the products made locally and the boutique cellar door experiences that visitors are seeking,” Ms Tonkin said.

“We were excited to work with Josh Martin from Gourmet Traveller Wine to build our industry’s profile within this community of avid culinary fans, to show them the breadth of our region and the travel experiences available here.”

Owner of the Bargara Brewing Jack Milbank.

Ms Tonkin said Bundaberg Tourism had witnessed significant numbers of tourists visiting and staying longer to explore the liquid offerings available.

“Modern tourists are actively seeking more than just a fly-and-flop holiday,” she said.

“They want to immerse themselves in the communities they visit and depart with a deeper understanding of the places they travel to and the people they encounter there.

“Bundaberg’s cellar doors offer rich personal experiences, and our region’s guests love to meet the people who make their favourite drops.

“They also love seeing these drinks served at the local bars and restaurants as it shows a community that is proud of its local industries.”

Read the article at gourmettravellerwine.com/editions/feb-mar-20/article/bundaberg-travel.html.