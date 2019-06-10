Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKING AHEAD: Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller and vice president Paul Swindells now preparing for the new season after rain washed out Saturday night's event.
LOOKING AHEAD: Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller and vice president Paul Swindells now preparing for the new season after rain washed out Saturday night's event. Cody Fox
Motor Sports

Rainy weather crashes speedway meeting again

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
10th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: The saying "lightning never strikes twice” doesn't ring true for Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller.

The re-scheduled March sprint car meeting due to run on Saturday night was again cancelled due to wet weather.

Moller was circumspect about having to cancel the meeting.

"It was only five millimetres of rain over a long period but it was enough to make the track unsafe,” he said.

Moller was disappointed for the fans and the competitors.

"This was not a decision we have taken lightly and we have made every effort to run the V8 sprint car - Dash for Cash,” Moller said.

"I would like to thank the drivers and volunteers for their efforts in travelling and getting the venue ready.”

"Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.”

The club will now plan for next speedway season with the first meeting to be held on September 28.

There will still be plenty of action on the Maryborough track over the next month including the Trent Walters Memorial event to be held on July 6.

The program will include a burn-out program for Pro, V8, six cylinder and ladies.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the local Maryborough Ambulance committee.

Speedway karts also return to the track on July 27.

The club will plan for the return of the sprint cars to Maryborough in 2020 when they host a round of the World Series competition in January .

cancelled fc sport local sport maryborough speedway race meeting rain speedway news sprintcars
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist hit by ute when pulled over on side of the road

    premium_icon Motorcyclist hit by ute when pulled over on side of the road

    Crime The 59-year-old is now suing for $2.5million for damages

    • 10th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
    The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

    premium_icon The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

    Offbeat Police tape and forensic outlines found on bridge

    Leading the way in renewables

    premium_icon Leading the way in renewables

    Opinion Queensland set up for clean energy in the future

    Tour bus stripped back by fierce Fraser tide

    premium_icon Tour bus stripped back by fierce Fraser tide

    Offbeat WATCH: 24 hours in rough seas destroy tour bus