Rainy deluge looms over state

NOT A CHANCE: Early Warning Network Alerts have released this image of rain south of Bundaberg.

THE Early Warning Network Queensland has broadcast a message asking some communities to be prepared for flash flooding.

Bundaberg sits just above the warning area on the significant weather threat map and it seems the city will be spared from any deluge.

The warning stated there would be heavy rain areas likely to move into far south eastern areas late today and into early tomorrow morning, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

"Hit and miss localised thunderstorms are possible during the day and night due to very cold upper level air,” it warned.

The NewsMail spoke to the Bureau of Meteorology, who advised rain would affect areas south and south-west of Bundaberg.

Forecaster Janine Yuas said there would not be a great deal of rain for the Rum City.

"There will be hit and miss activity in the area over coming days,” she said.

"Most of the rain will be south of Bundaberg and possible light showers in the next few days.”