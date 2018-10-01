Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It wasn't a good day for convertibles: Julian Maricich's AC Cobra .
It wasn't a good day for convertibles: Julian Maricich's AC Cobra . Iain Curry
Motoring

Raining on 30th anniversary car show parade

1st Oct 2018 12:31 PM

LOCALS welcomes yesterday's downpour after a dry winter, but the timing couldn't have been worse of the Noosa Beach Classic Car Show.

Given the day was a celebration of British marques for its 30th anniversary edition, it seemed only fitting the show featured dreary English weather.

Tewantin recorded nearly 17mm between 9am and 2pm yesterday. Due to the weather, entries were 70 per cent down on previous years.

Spectators still enjoyed some awesome classic cars.

The show always has a strong contingent of American and Australian muscle cars, cruisers, competition cars, European and Japanese classics.

Classic Mini Cooper S probably stayed drier at the mid-winter Rally Monte Carlo.
Classic Mini Cooper S probably stayed drier at the mid-winter Rally Monte Carlo. Iain Curry

A lovely lineup of classic Rileys on waterlogged grass.
A lovely lineup of classic Rileys on waterlogged grass. Iain Curry

British Jaguars enjoy typically British weather.
British Jaguars enjoy typically British weather. Iain Curry

The large turnout of hugely valuable split-screen VW Kombis.
The large turnout of hugely valuable split-screen VW Kombis. Iain Curry

This 1959 Chevy Apache is Oceanview Pools Noosa's work vehicle.
This 1959 Chevy Apache is Oceanview Pools Noosa's work vehicle. Iain Curry

The classic American section cops a soaking at the Noosa Classic Car Show.
The classic American section cops a soaking at the Noosa Classic Car Show. Iain Curry

Phil Page's 1969 Ford Ranchero 390GT at the Noosa Classic Car Show.
Phil Page's 1969 Ford Ranchero 390GT at the Noosa Classic Car Show. Iain Curry
car show cars news motoring noosa beach classic car club
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    Local Partners