Raining on 30th anniversary car show parade
LOCALS welcomes yesterday's downpour after a dry winter, but the timing couldn't have been worse of the Noosa Beach Classic Car Show.
Given the day was a celebration of British marques for its 30th anniversary edition, it seemed only fitting the show featured dreary English weather.
Tewantin recorded nearly 17mm between 9am and 2pm yesterday. Due to the weather, entries were 70 per cent down on previous years.
Spectators still enjoyed some awesome classic cars.
The show always has a strong contingent of American and Australian muscle cars, cruisers, competition cars, European and Japanese classics.