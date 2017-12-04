Rainfalls up to 180mm possible: BOM

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau says minor flooding is possible across the area on flood watch today and tomorrow.

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau says minor flooding is possible across the area on flood watch today and tomorrow. Paul Donaldson BUN190616RAIN3

PREDICTED heavy rain has begun to fall across the region, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a flood watch for coastal catchments between Sarina and Brisbane this morning, including the Burnett River.

BOM says minor flooding is possible across the flood watch area today and tomorrow, and people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor latest weather forecasts and warnings.

A trough system and an associated band of showers and storms will continue moving eastwards across the state today, with a clearance from the coast expected early tomorrow.

Catchments are becoming increasingly wet following rainfall over the past week.

BOM is warning that 24-hour rainfall totals of 20-80mm are possible about coastal catchments south of Sarina today, with the highest totals currently expected north of Caboolture.

Isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180 mm are possible with severe thunderstorms. BOM said severe thunderstorm warnings would be issued during the event as required.

Minor flooding is possible in places across the flood watch area and isolated heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding.

RAIN RADAR: BOM's rain radar show a heavy band of rain over the region. BOM

Rainfall totals and river level rises are expected to be significantly lower than those experienced in the Wide Bay catchments in October, and certainly nothing comparable to the widespread rainfall and flooding seen in Cyclone Debbie.

The flood watch area will be refined as the location of the heaviest rainfall becomes more certain.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Burnett River

Kolan River

Baffle Creek

Burrum and Cherwell rivers

Mary River

Boyne River

Calliope River

Dawson and Don rivers

Connors, Isaac and Styx rivers and Plane Creek

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks

Pine and Caboolture rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River

Click here to view the current flood warnings for Queensland.

Click here for more information on the Flood Watch Service.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, phone 000 immediately.