Rainfall the start of things to come as upper trough arrives

RAINY DAY: Paramedics at Water Street yesterday.
RAINY DAY: Paramedics at Water Street yesterday.

A BURST of rain in Bundaberg today may be a taste of things to come.

The heavens opened about 10am.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning stretching from Bundaberg to Brisbane in the south and Toowoomba in the west about noon.

However, the heavy rainfall and flash flooding that BoM said the storm was likely to produce were not significant in Bundaberg.

The gauge at Bundaberg Airport only recorded 4mm between 9am and 3pm today.

But Water Street lived up to its name with a torrent raging through drains.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Water St after a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

A BoM spokeswoman said a coastal trough had combined with the warm, moist air of an upper trough moving through south-east Queensland to create the rainy conditions.

She said there was a high chance of showers today, easing tomorrow and on Saturday.

That is likely to change on Sunday though.

The spokeswoman said a new upper trough would move over Queensland, bringing a chance of isolated storms.

Widespread rain is expected, with 50 to 100mm of rain possible in 48 hours.

Thunderstorms could bring an excess of 100mm.

While Bundy copped a drenching, Bargara stayed dry today.

