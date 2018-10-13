RAINFALL RECAP: Region endures a soaking overnight

THE BUNDABERG region endured a soaking overnight, coupled with a severe thunderstorm and strong winds.

THE BUNDABERG region endured a soaking overnight, coupled with a severe thunderstorm and strong winds. BoM

THE Bundaberg region endured a soaking overnight, coupled with a severe thunderstorm and strong winds.

Spanning the past 24 hours, Bundaberg recorded 66mm of rain while Bundaberg South recorded 61mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bargara fell slightly short of the Rum City and recorded only 53mm of rainfall.

Moore Park Beach on the other hand, received a downpour of 72mm in the past 24 hours.

Soaring above the rest was Woodgate, which recorded 90mm of rain, followed closely by Gregory River's 79mm.

Walla, Dykehead, Mt Joseph, Howard and Torbanlea all received more than 100mm in 24 hours.

Since 9am this morning the region seems to have dried up, having recorded 0mm of rain.

But according to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rainfall has yet to be done with Bundaberg.

A spokesman said there was a chance of more showers both today and tomorrow, however, the majority 10mm-15mm was expected today.

Thunderstorms are also possible both days this weekend, however, are expected to focus further inland.