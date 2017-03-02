Rainfall 'hit and miss' across Bundaberg region

ALL is not equal when it comes to rain in the Bundy region right now.

Forecasters are having a hard time pinning down where the precious drops will fall next, and last night's rain was a fickle fall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"There have been isolated pockets of rainfall with more of it falling inland than in coastal areas,” forecaster Andrew Bufalino said.

Bungadoo lucked out with 54mm to 9am on Thursday, the highest recorded in the region.

Theodore, west of Monto, recorded 41mm.

Closer to Bundaberg, Bargara received 5mm thanks to a "brief, heavy shower moving through”, while the Bundaberg weather station did not record any rainfall overnight.

The rain was a hot topic on social media this morning with Bargara sweet potato farmer Shana Mortimer recording 18mm - but more was needed, locals widely agreed.

"We've been predicting above 60-70% rainfall,” Mr Bufalino said.

"But it's been very unstable and though we knew there would be some activity it has been impossible to pinpoint.”

Tomorrow's chance of showers and storms in the region is less likely, with the coastal region unlikely to recieve anything tomorrow, he said.

Chances are expected to rise again later in the weekend and into Monday.

It's safe to say we all have our fingers crossed.