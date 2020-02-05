The rainfall farmers have been waiting 12 months for

Karen Christiansen steps out between showers in the Bundaberg CBD.

Karen Christiansen steps out between showers in the Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott

"IT'S been a long time coming," says Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle.

The recent rainfall has returned the region's cane growers to "ground zero" after a painfully dry 12 months that saw crops falling behind.

"What we've had so far has been excellent, although patchy," he said.

His hopes now are for more rain over the next week and some prolonged steady rainfall to help cane plants along mid-way through their growing season.

"The crops are behind where they should be because of the prolonged dry weather," Mr Dingle said.

Moisture profiles have been at their lowest, according to Mr Dingle, with only "isolated pockets of worthwhile rain".

"We've been looking for this," he said.

Canegrowers' Allan Dingle. File

"It's been a long time coming. It's the best chance we've had in 12 months.

"We certainly don't want to wish for too much, but we just want a nice happy medium."

The Bundaberg farmer said storm rain was particularly useful as it had a high nitrogen content for plants.

Mr Dingle said growers were hoping to see enough rain to fill storages and for everyone to get a fair share.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said Bundaberg's expected rainfall amount had increased because of a predicted coastal trough that decided to move further north.

While amounts of 10-20mm were predicted, Bundaberg recorded 26mm overnight while today, predictions were made for falls of about 80mm in the afternoon.

Falls tomorrow are expected to be a little more modest, with about 15-30mm expected.

"Once the rain and showers have cleared the humidity will go right back up again," the BoM spokesman said.