Rainbow shines over our 17 gay marriages in Bundy

30 YEAR WAIT: Bloss & Thelma have been together for three decades and were finally able to marry last year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

LESS of the Rum City's same sex couples have tied the knot than neighbouring region Hervey Bay.

As more than 1300 same-sex couples have wed in Queensland since same-sex marriage ceremonies could legally be held just over one year ago on January 9, 2018.

Just more than one per cent of this has happened in Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg Local Government Area has recorded 17 same-sex marriages.

While the Fraser Coast Region has 28 loved-up couples take their vows.

Bundaberg's Bloss and Thelma Allsopp-Marsland had endured more than 30 painstakingly long years waiting to have their partnership legally recognised in Australia and in March last year the momentous occasion finally happened.

The same-sex couple tied the knot at the weekend with friends and family at a small ceremony at Cordalba.

LOVING COUPLE: Bloss and Thelma Allsopp-Marsland are getting married last year. Mike Knott BUN150318MARRIAGE2

They told the NewsMail the wedding was "very special” and had given them a sense of security.

"We considered ourselves married for 30 years,” Thelma said.

"But, now if anything was to happen to either of us we have the right to step in with decisions for one another.”

The newlyweds said the day was full of fun, from a rainbow cake with a 3D owl cake topper, which was made especially to signify them (OWL standing for "older, wiser ladies”), to the fairy floss machine and roasts.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said while same-sex marriage had been legal in Australia since December 9, 2017, couples had a 30-day waiting period before ceremonies could be held, unless they were granted an exemption.

"Since marriage changed to be more inclusive, 1330 same-sex marriages have been registered in Queensland one year on from January 9, 2018,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"Marriage celebrants from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages wed 199 couples, while other celebrants conducted 1074 ceremonies. On top of this, 47 couples were married at courthouses and 10 had church weddings.

"Registry data shows that the majority of same-sex marriages have occurred in larger population areas such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions, but there have been weddings across the state since the laws came into effect.

"Celebrants have 30 days to register a marriage after the event so there will be even more couples who have married over the past 12 months, but their registration application form is yet to be received by the registry.”

Queensland held Australia's first same-sex marriage on December 15, 2017 as the couple was given an exemption from the waiting period due to their personal circumstances. Three other couples also received exemption from the waiting period.

Same-sex marriages regional breakdown (as at 9 January 2019) in LGA Council Count

Brisbane City 460

Gold Coast City 159

Sunshine Coast Regional 123

Moreton Bay Regional Council 84

Cairns Regional Council 46

Noosa Shire Council 40

Townsville City 38

Douglas Shire Council 34

Ipswich City 32

Scenic Rim Regional Council 29

Logan City 29

Fraser Coast Regional 28

Mackay Regional Council 25

Toowoomba Regional Council 24

Redland City Council 23

Whitsunday Regional Council 20

Bundaberg Regional Council 17

Livingstone Shire Council 14

Rockhampton Regional Council 13

Lockyer Valley Regional 10

Southern Downs Regional 9

Gympie Regional 7

Tablelands Regional Council 5

Somerset Regional Council 5

Goondiwindi Regional Council <5

Maranoa Regional Council <5

Western Downs Regional Council <5

Cassowary Coast Regional <5

Gladstone Regional Council <5

Balonne Shire <5

Barcaldine Regional Council <5

South Burnett Regional <5

Charters Towers Regional <5

Central Highlands Regional <5

Isaac Regional Council <5

Mareeba Shire Council <5

Cook Shire <5

Blackall-Tambo Regional <5

Grand Total 1,330

PLEASE NOTE: Numbers less than five are not specified for privacy reasons.