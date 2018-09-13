Rainbow Beach makes its pitch for a royal visit

WISHFUL THINKING: Rainbow Beach business people and locals were delighted at news of a visit to nearby Fraser Island by His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but something just a bit closer to home is what we are still hoping for.

YOU could almost hear the buzz of excitement at Rainbow Beach in response to news of the planned royal visit to Fraser Island next month.

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will probably not visit Rainbow Beach itself, but Fraser Island was close enough to thrill Rainbow regulars and business people on Wednesday.

Local reaction made it clear that, should the royals find they have left their wallets at home and need a cappuccino, a slight detour to the south would land them among any number of loyal and generous friends.

They might even score a magnificent Mediterranean meal at the Modin family's new tapas venue, The Deck @ Sea Salt.

Ruth Modin said she would be delighted to shout them at least a cup of coffee.

If they were to accept that and similar offers from, for example, Rainbow Beach Pies and Cakes and Cafe Jilarty, the caffeine would soon have them buzzing as much as the locals are already.

And that was just part of one side of the street. They would drink a lot of coffee if they toured the whole town.

"I really want them to visit," said Annie Tran at Rainbow Beach Pies and Cakes.

"Free pies if they come here," she said.

"It will help this town, of course it will," was the reaction from Toula Antonis of Cafe Jilarty. "I want to go over to Fraser Island, but I'll probably be working," she said.

The visit is part of the couple's official tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand from October 16 to 31.

Their duties will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Sydney Invictus Games.

And the man most commonly associated with Fraser Island environmental issues, John Sinclair, said he hopes the visit will "wake the federal government to their environmental responsibilities to protect the island."