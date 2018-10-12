Menu
INCOMING SUPERCELL: Gympie is about to be hit by a supercell.
INCOMING SUPERCELL: Gympie is about to be hit by a supercell. Renee Albrecht
Rainbow Beach Banjo Carnival postponed due to weather

11th Oct 2018 2:20 PM
NIPPERS: The Rainbow Beach Banjo Memorial Carnival which was to be held this Saturday, October 13 will be postponed due to the weather.

The Alex Headland SLSC Nippers made the decision monitoring the current weather predictions provided by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy .

Member safety is paramount both at the event and whilst travelling to and from the event.

The carnival committee are working on an alternate date to host this event before the end of the season.

