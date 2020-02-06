RAIN TOTALS: Roads swamped as 116mm falls on parts of region

Burnett Heads parkland under water after recent rain in the region.

MORE than 100mm fell at Moore Park overnight and if the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast comes to fruition there’s still plenty of rain to come.

After months of promising forecasts, the region has finally seen significant rainfall.

According to the Bureau’s rainfall map, Moore Park had 116mm, Bundaberg South had 56mm, Bargara recorded 79mm, Splitters Creek had 27mm, Woodgate Store had 74mm, Bucca had 25mm and Gin Gin 31mm.

Queensland Traffic have reports of flash flooding at Moore Park Road at Gooburrum, Meadowvale, Welcome Creek and Goodwood Rd at Elliott and Kinkuna.

FLOODING: Hermans Road Burnett Heads.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said the region’s recent rainfall was thanks to southeast winds bringing increased moisture to the coast.

She said Wednesday night there was a low pressure trough which shifted south, bringing falls in the late evening to Bundaberg and the southern Wide Bay area.

This trough moved on to Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the early hours of the morning.

While that tough has moved on, another low pressure system in the atmosphere is set to bring showers to Bundy for the rest of the week.

Ms Wong said currently anything to the east of the tough would likely get some rain.

She said the best chance of rain for Bundaberg was on Sunday and Monday as that tough started to maximise.

Tomorrow BoM have forecast a 70 per cent chance of 4–10mm and similar falls have been predicted with a higher likelihood on Saturday.

Sunday is expected to see even more, with a 90 per cent chance of 8–20mm.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells said with the wet season approaching, drivers need to take care when on the road.

He said cars are not boats, if it’s flooded, forget it.

“Don’t put your lives at risk, wait 5 minutes, wait 20 minutes, usually the water comes it, it goes and you can move on again,” he said.

Temperatures are still set to sit around 30 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

Last month the bureau’s records show Bundaberg had 141.8mm of rain.

This is about 30mm below January’s average, but twenty times last years mere 6.8mm.

Bundaberg’s annual total for 2019 was 319.8mm.