Rain to ease after record beaten by 252mm

Unprecedented rainfall across the Bundaberg region this month has created hazards for motorists.
Emma Reid
by

THE Bundaberg region will feel a reprieve from the wet weather, according to the latest statement by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The rain is expected to ease this weekend.

The combined rainfall totals this week and earlier this month, have seen new October records in the Bundaberg area.

Bundaberg has so far recorded 533mm, breaking the previous record of 281mm set in 1953 by 252mm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said areas recently affected in the Wide Bay and Burnett region were not expected to be significantly impacted by the latest weather system.

This system shows a trough moving through southern inland regions of Queensland will bring rain to the coast on Saturday, but is not expected to deliver the high rainfall totals seen earlier in the week.

The cloud band has already delivered some welcome relief to south-western areas.

The Bulloo and Paroo Rivers on the southern border of Queensland will be monitored over the weekend, as minor flooding may occur.

"The rain band will shift into eastern districts on Saturday producing generally 10 to 30mm,” the spokesperson said.

"The rain will ease as it moves to the east coast on Saturday.

"Flood levels are easing for all catchments and will continue to be monitored over the weekend.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is urging the public to stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology, and to follow the advice of local emergency services.

Avoid travel, if possible, while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.

Bundaberg News Mail
