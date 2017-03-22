Rain saves farmer money

LIQUID GOLD: Isis cane farmer John Russo is happy with the recent rainfall in the region.

LESS than three weeks ago the Bundaberg region was declared in drought, but after widespread rain the heavy toll and cost of irrigating has been temporarily washed away.

North Isis cane farmer John Russo received about 240mm in the past week.

Having irrigated for more than three months, the rain was more than welcome and means a reprieve for about a fortnight from the mounting power and water bills.

Mr Russo said he had 173mm from 11am-6pm on Monday, the best rain he's had since October and November, as well as falls over the last four days adding up to about 70mm.

"It means we can stop irrigating, which is a massive thing.

"We've been non-stop irrigating since before Christmas.

Rain continued to fall yesterday and Mr Russo said there appeared to be more to come.

"The power and water bills are just through the roof,” he said.

"It's raining here again as we speak.

"If we get any follow-up rain, it's a great saver as far as our energy costs go.

"We've been in a pocket where we missed out previously, so we've played a bit of catch-up.

"But we're ecstatic about the amount we've had after such a long stint of dry.

"It's our livelihood - rain's just a critical ingredient in any farming, so it's phenomenal.”

Bureau forecaster Harry Clark said in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday several stations recorded big falls, but it was likely certain areas had more.

"Just to the south of Bundaberg, a place called Leeson had 115mm and the Gregory River on the Burrum Hwy had 96mm,” he said.

"With the showers and occasional thunderstorm, if you're underneath the storm you might get quite a bit of rainfall, where somewhere just down the road might get half, or even less.”

Mr Clark said the rain was due to a Tasman Sea high.

"It's attracted these really moist easterly winds across the coast of Queensland and we've also had a trough move ashore which has helped lift that moisture and cause some heavier showers,” he said.

And there could be more rain on the way with a wide rain band sitting north of the region.

"At the moment it's over the Yeppoon-Rockhampton area, but if that comes a little bit further south, there could be some decent falls.”

