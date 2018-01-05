Rain, rain to come again for another day in Bundy

AFTER a spate of thunderstorms welcoming Bundaberg into the new year, weather experts are predicting a similar fate for the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 50 per cent chance of showers in the Rum City throughout the early morning and afternoon.

Another thunderstorm is also on the cards, with winds southeasterly 15-20 km/h tending easterly 15-25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Increasing onshore wind flow and moderately strong instability is said to be the cause of heavy showers and possible thunderstorm activity about the east tropical coast with moderate to heavy falls possible about the coast and ranges.

According to the bureau, a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms about the southeastern interior - as another weak upper trough moves over the area - is likely, but only a sight chance of showers are predicted about the southeast coast.

Hot conditions over western and central districts are also expected.

At the time of print, no severe weather warnings had been issued for the Bundaberg region.