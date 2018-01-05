Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rain, rain to come again for another day in Bundy

Flossy N Azayliah's pic of Wednesday's storm rolling in.
Flossy N Azayliah's pic of Wednesday's storm rolling in.
Mikayla Haupt
by

AFTER a spate of thunderstorms welcoming Bundaberg into the new year, weather experts are predicting a similar fate for the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 50 per cent chance of showers in the Rum City throughout the early morning and afternoon.

Another thunderstorm is also on the cards, with winds southeasterly 15-20 km/h tending easterly 15-25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Increasing onshore wind flow and moderately strong instability is said to be the cause of heavy showers and possible thunderstorm activity about the east tropical coast with moderate to heavy falls possible about the coast and ranges.

According to the bureau, a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms about the southeastern interior - as another weak upper trough moves over the area - is likely, but only a sight chance of showers are predicted about the southeast coast.

Hot conditions over western and central districts are also expected.

At the time of print, no severe weather warnings had been issued for the Bundaberg region.

Related Items

Bundaberg News Mail
Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

MOORE Park Beach has copped a drenching as rain continues to fall on the seaside town.

CAR CHASE: Police release images of two suspected fugitives

The white Toyota 86 sports coupe crashed in Maryborough.

Pair believed to have made it back to Brisbane area

The force is with Bundy's new police liaison officer

NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.

Former air force officer switches uniform

Apple admits its products affected by global security flaw

The two security flaws have caused issues with almost all Apple devices

Local Partners