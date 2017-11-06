Rain, rain go away for Bundy's Melbourne Cup day

The Mary Hassam trained Come By Often is one of the favourites for race five over 1380m today.

The Mary Hassam trained Come By Often is one of the favourites for race five over 1380m today. Mike Knott BUN121215RACING20

RACING: All Bundaberg trainers agree that tomorrow could be a bumper day of racing at Thabeban Park.

But they all are praying the rain stays away.

The Bundaberg Racing Club will host its annual Melbourne Cup race day this afternoon, with five races full of horses on the program.

The only issue is between 10 and 20mm of rain is forecast to fall in the region.

If that happens the meet is likely to be cancelled with just fashions on the field happening.

"It's a fantastic field from what I can see,” Bundy trainer Mary Hassam said.

"The day itself looks to be almost a sell out as well.

"Fingers crossed it happens.”

Hassam has three horses in the field including one of the favourites Come by Often in the Book Your Christmas Party at Men of League Races Benchmark 60 race (1380m).

The gelding won by 13 lengths in his last race in Bundaberg at the Ulton Cup race meet.

"It's his first time back since that race,” she said.

"He's been working well but giving me a hard time.

"He's very keen to race.”

Hassam's other chances lie with Changeinthevalley in the East End Hotel Maiden Plate (850m) and Our Happy Rain in the Craft Rental and Hardware Class B Handicap (1212m).

She said both can place but would have liked the distance to be longer for each horse.

Joining Hassam in race four, the Class B Handicap, is Bloomerang trained by Bundy's Tony Hess.

It will be the gelding's first race in Bundaberg.

"He was a bit woeful in Gympie,” Hess conceded.

"I'll give him another run today and see how he goes.”

Hess hopes his other horses in the race can fare a little better.

He has Cold Blooded in the final race, the Benchmark 60, and Mambo Miss in the SeaFM Benchmark 55 (1090m).

Fellow Bundaberg trainer Darryl Gardiner just wants one win, in the Rum City Foods Open Handicap (1090m).

The local trainer of the year for the past 12 months has five out of the seven horses entered in the event.

This includes Jeb's Boy, Al's Briefs, Humanise, Mah Baker and All Host.

"Two out of the five, Humanise and Jeb's Boy, are real good chances to win today,” Gardiner said.

"We're hoping Humanise can win but her form has been patchy lately.”

Gardiner has seven horses in action tomorrow.

Tomorrow's local meet starts at 1.30pm with gates to open at 9.30am.

A race guide for the day is on page 42 of today's paper.