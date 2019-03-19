Rain prayer answered for some Bundy region farmers

Rain has brought some welcome relief for many Bundaberg region farmers.

Rain has brought some welcome relief for many Bundaberg region farmers. Matthew Purcell

RAIN, glorious rain - after three months of below average rainfall, some of the Bundaberg region's farmers were rejoicing on the weekend after falls of up to 130mm.

But not all farmers were left singing in the rain having missed out on the action.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said before the weekend rain a number of farmers were in "dire straits” with regards to how much water they had left.

Mr Dingle said the rain was welcome as many farmers had almost exhausted their water allocations.

He said some people received between up to 130mm of rain, but the sporadic nature of the rain meant others only recorded 10mm.

He said from between mid-December last year and mid-March there had been about 50mm of rain in Bundaberg, about "300mm below where the average” is.

While the water was a blessing, he said what they needed now was consistency. Mr Dingle said with various farmers in different phases of their operations, what everyone was praying for was "good consistent rain between now and the crush”.

At this stage he said there would be no early start to the crush.

According to Bureau of Meteorology's records for daily rainfall at Bundaberg Airport, the site's January's average is 171.4mm and this year saw 6.8mm; February's mean is 156.2mm but only 51.2mm was recorded; while March's average is 113.4mm at the Bundaberg Airport.

The bureau's outlook for the rest of the week suggests a possible shower but nothing producing more than 2mm until Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Trevor is heading for the Queensland coastand is expected to make landfall as a category two storm south of Lockhart River late today.

BoM says the cyclone will generate damaging winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides as it crosses the coast. Weather Services Manager Richard Wardle said the system will continue to move west-southwest and is expected to move into the Gulf of Carpentaria by mid-week.