RAIN OR SHINE: Will the gloomy weather stick around?
IT MIGHT be a little bit gloomy this weekend but it shouldn't put a dampener on any events planned.
The Bureau of Meterology said while the sky was looking dreary at the moment, Bundaberg was only expected to get a few millimetres of rain in the coming days.
"On Saturday you can expect about 1 to 3mm of rain to fall on the region and on Sunday, even less than that- about 0.4mm,” BOM spokesman Jim Richardson said.
"The gloomy weather is being caused by a high pressure system over Victoria which is extending a ridge across the east coast of Queensland.”
"That should ease into the later part of the weekend.”
As for the temperature, Mr Richardson said it would be a touch warmer than average during the night and slightly cooler during the day.
"The average temperature for May is a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 14,” he said.
"Bundaberg can expect a degree or two difference across the weekend.”
On Saturday, the maximum temperature will reach 24 degrees while the minimum will get to a balmy 15 degrees.
On Sunday the mercury will rise to 25 degrees and drop to 15 degrees.