RAIN OR SHINE: Will the gloomy weather stick around?

IT MIGHT be a little bit gloomy this weekend but it shouldn't put a dampener on any events planned.

The Bureau of Meterology said while the sky was looking dreary at the moment, Bundaberg was only expected to get a few millimetres of rain in the coming days.

"On Saturday you can expect about 1 to 3mm of rain to fall on the region and on Sunday, even less than that- about 0.4mm,” BOM spokesman Jim Richardson said.

"The gloomy weather is being caused by a high pressure system over Victoria which is extending a ridge across the east coast of Queensland.”

"That should ease into the later part of the weekend.”

As for the temperature, Mr Richardson said it would be a touch warmer than average during the night and slightly cooler during the day.

"The average temperature for May is a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 14,” he said.

"Bundaberg can expect a degree or two difference across the weekend.”

On Saturday, the maximum temperature will reach 24 degrees while the minimum will get to a balmy 15 degrees.

On Sunday the mercury will rise to 25 degrees and drop to 15 degrees.