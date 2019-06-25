Rain on the way for the Bundaberg region

AFTER a few mornings of lower than average temperatures, things are set to warm up just a little.

Minimum temperatures will reach 15 degrees tomorrow morning with showers of rain also forecast for the area.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner said the slightly warmer temperatures were the result of an increase in cloud cover.

"There's a ridge of high pressure strengthening on the coast which is bringing more moisture in that what we've been seeing,” she said.

"Moisture in the air means the atmosphere holds a bit more than it would if there was dry air.”

Ms Gardner said Bundaberg could see up to 5mm of rain tomorrow with other areas potentially set to receive more.

"Tomorrow will be the peak of the rainfall, most people will see up to 5mm others will see a bit more around 10mm depending on if the rain is right on top of them,” she said.

"A few things are contributing to the rain coming, one of those is an offshore trough which is steadily moving northwards while will play a big part in the rainfall.”