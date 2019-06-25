Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rain showers over the Bundaberg region.
Rain showers over the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN221117WEATHER4
Weather

Rain on the way for the Bundaberg region

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jun 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a few mornings of lower than average temperatures, things are set to warm up just a little.

Minimum temperatures will reach 15 degrees tomorrow morning with showers of rain also forecast for the area.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner said the slightly warmer temperatures were the result of an increase in cloud cover.

"There's a ridge of high pressure strengthening on the coast which is bringing more moisture in that what we've been seeing,” she said.

"Moisture in the air means the atmosphere holds a bit more than it would if there was dry air.”

Ms Gardner said Bundaberg could see up to 5mm of rain tomorrow with other areas potentially set to receive more.

"Tomorrow will be the peak of the rainfall, most people will see up to 5mm others will see a bit more around 10mm depending on if the rain is right on top of them,” she said.

"A few things are contributing to the rain coming, one of those is an offshore trough which is steadily moving northwards while will play a big part in the rainfall.”

bundaberg weather bunweather weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mother and learner driver legs it after car smash

    premium_icon Mother and learner driver legs it after car smash

    Crime The panicked driver fled the scene but was soon tracked down by police.