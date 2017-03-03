Rain may dampen weekend

IT LOOKS to be another reasonable weekend headed our way, with more warm temperatures expected along with light to moderate winds that will become very light by Sunday.

The only dampener, although much needed, is the possibility of showers across the next few days, together with the chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms, so keep an eye on the sky before planning your beach trip.

Winds today will continue from the E/SE at 10-15 knots, although they could intensify to 15-20 knots through the late afternoon. Tomorrow will then deliver us more E/SE winds at 10-15 knots but we should see these winds start to shift more from the E/NE through the late afternoon.

Sunday should then bring us very light (5-10 knots) E/NE winds.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be mostly pretty good this weekend, with slightly choppy conditions expected today and tomorrow - more so through the late afternoons - before calmer conditions develop for Sunday as the wind drops in strength.

With high tides due around noon and the early afternoon, the best time for swimmers to hit the beach will be from mid- to late-morning through to early- to mid-afternoon, although the very early mornings will also be good for swimming if you can tolerate the low tide conditions.

With the E/SE winds today and tomorrow, swimmers should consider locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park as the better options, while Sunday's return of the E/NE winds will mean that Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will be the better options by then.

Please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park.

Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Surfing

Local beaches have been providing small (but fun-sized) and clean waves throughout most of the past week, with even a slight increase in size arriving yesterday as well.

Similar conditions are forecast for the weekend, with a continuation of these small, clean waves expected across the next few days, which will be better suited to the mal riders and SUP paddlers, but you never know, so keep an eye on the conditions.

Have a look around Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park through the mornings during the incoming tide, although Kellys Beach and the Elliott River may also be options by Sunday.

If heading to Agnes Water, check out the point through the early mornings and late afternoons, and the beach breaks and nearby coves at other times.

Events

Good luck to all local surf lifesavers that will be competing across the weekend at Agnes Water in one or more of the following events - WBC Branch Board Riding Championships, WBC Branch North v South Teams Challenge and WBC Branch U11-U17 Individual Carnival.