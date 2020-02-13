‘Rain has come too late’: Cattle Drive cancelled

CANCELLED: Drover Ron Bligh in action during the Eidsvold Charity Cattle Drive in 2018. Picture: File

WELCOME wet weather across the North Burnett did not arrive in time to prevent the cancellation of the 2020 Eidsvold Cattle Drive.

Eidsvold Cattle Drive chairman Bruce Tye said this was the first year in the event's history that it had been cancelled.

"The cattle need to be in order and the rain has come too late for the cattle to be in the right order for us," Mr Tye said.

"We can't plague our sponsors in a year like this. They've been very good to us in the past and we trust they'll support us in the future."

After the first drive in 2016, the event was again successful in 2018 and became known as Eidsvold's premier festival.

"Gayndah has the Orange Festival, Monto has the Dairy Festival and this is our festival," Mr Tye said.

"Our participants come from as far as New South Wales and we usually fill our book for the event. The event this year sold out within four hours."

Organisers are now planning for the drive's return in 2021, to be held from April 4-10.

Eidsvold Cattle Drive committee member Julie Tye said being forced to cancel the event was disappointing to the committee and community as well as the participants.

"The committee feels that it is better to give donors and sponsors a break and trust that the season turns for the better," Mrs Tye said.

"We know that last year was hurtful to the rural community and we trust that we will get their support in 2021."

Mrs Tye said the Eidsvold Cattle Drive was blessed with a great committee and there was a strong desire to lift up the spirit of the district.

In the wake of the cancellation, the committee will be hosting a camp oven dinner on April 18 with the theme Bugger the Drought.

The dinner at the RM Williams Bush Learning Centre in Eidsvold will feature drover cooks who will serve a roast meal, and saxophonist Anne Bavin who will provide entertainment.

A flying fox, swings and slides area will be lit up for the children and will add to the family night out.

Tickets will be available at local business houses, and Mrs Tye said she hoped the community would join the committee in shaking off the drought.

Money raised from the event will go to health services in the North Burnett.