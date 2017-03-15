Rain, glorious rain: Bundy likely to get wet again soon

Rainy days: Bundaberg and surrounding areas copped some heavy rainfall last night.

THE grass and plants sighed with relief last night as the skies opened up over Bundaberg and let down some rain.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman James Thompson said parts of the region were completely drenched while others scored about 20 to 30mm thanks to some thunderstorm activity in the west.

"There was an upper trough assisting a surface trough," he said.

"The surface trough is what triggers storm activity and an upper trough is what enhances that activity."

"Those severe thunderstorms just west of Bundaberg left a bit of rain in the air and a storm or two looming towards the region."

Moore Park recorded around 80mm, Childers 53mm, Monto 25mm while Gayndah had a downpour of 91mm in half an hour and 145mm in total.

Mr Thompson said Bundaberg was likely to experience some more rain today.

"Today is the best chance for some heavier falls around Bundaberg," he said.

"They will be isolated and widespread."

He said for the weekend ahead, things would settle down with showers and only the possibility of a storm.

"To the south there will be some rain activity which mean Bundaberg will experience more isolated showers and possibly a storm," he said.

"There won't be as much rain as we saw yesterday."