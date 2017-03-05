Rain falls here or there, but not everywhere

HIT and miss has been the recurring theme for rainfall across the region, and it's not expected to change any time soon.

In the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, Bargara received enough rain to bring some relief to parched lawns with 28mm, Bundaberg South received only 5mm and Bundaberg got just 1.8mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the inconsistent falls were characteristic of the existing weather pattern.

"The last few days what we've seen is storms and showers have been really isolated, so one place might get 20-30mm and just down the road might get nothing at all," Mr Clark said.

"It's really sporadic," he said.

"There's an upper trough passing over the region at the moment and it's causing a bit of instability due to the cooler temperatures in the upper atmosphere."

In the past week Gin Gin received 61mm, Paradise Dam 121mm and Bundaberg just 4mm.

If you missed out, there was still a chance of thunderstorms last night, and even today could have showers or a storm in the afternoon and evening.

"We do have the chance of showers continuing throughout the week," Mr Clark said.