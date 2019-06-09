Secret weapon key to Barty’s French Open win

For Ashleigh Barty, the French Open was all about perfection and "stars aligning."

But the Herald Sun can reveal how cricket - and not merely tennis - played a crucial role in the Queenslander's epic climb to grand slam stardom.

As Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem scuttled back to the locker room as rain swept over Roland Garros delaying their semi-final, Barty and her support team played cricket in the gymnasium as they waited to go on court.

Bowling to her coach Craig Tyzzer, former Brisbane Heat all-rounder Barty was the picture of serenity.

And her laid-back mindset allowed her to wipe Court Philippe-Chatrier with Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Ashley Barty (taking catch) and Brisbane Heat cricket players train with Nutri-Grain Ironwomen in Ash’s cricket days. Picture: Adam Head

Post-match, Barty paid tribute to her former Brisbane cricket teammates.

"Yeah, it truly was an amazing period of my life," she said of her 21-month sabbatical from tennis.

"Probably more so I met an amazing group of people who couldn't care less whether I could hit a tennis ball or not.

"They accepted me, and they got to know Ash Barty.

"They got to know me. I still have those relationships to this very day.

"I got an amazing amount of messages over the last couple of days from those cricket girls who were some of my best friends.

French Open champ Ashleigh Barty remains firm friends with her former cricket teammates. Picture: Annette Dew

"The way they are accepting of someone new coming into their locker room, into their dressing room and into their sport was amazing.

"They are truly an incredible group of girls that I know I'll have a relationship with for the rest of my life and a friendship with for the rest of my life."

Barty was so proficient at her adopted sport, there was conjecture she could have played for Australia.

She remains a huge cricket fan, having travelled to the Caribbean last year for the women's cricket World Cup.