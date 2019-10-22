Rail commuter hell: Long delays across rail network

Trains on the Shorncliffe line are among those affected.

RAIL commuters across southeast Queensland are in for a rough start to the day, with trains delayed by up to an hour in both directions following a signal fault at a major station.

Passengers on the Airport, Caboolture, Doomben, Ferny Grove, Redcliffe Peninsula, Shorncliffe and Sunshine Coast line trains are facing delays of up to 60 minutes after a signalling fault at Eagle Junction station.

Translink says technicians are on site as they try to rectify the problem.

The knock-on effect of the issues on the northside have also impacted southside lines, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

Beenleigh, Cleveland, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Springfield line trains are all being impacted, Translink says.

Meanwhile, on the roads, a multi-vehicle crash on Old Cleveland Rd at Gallipoli Rd, Carina, is causing long delays for inbound traffic.