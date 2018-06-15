Raids net drug lab, cash and four rifles

A series of raids across Bundaberg netted guns, drugs and cash.

TWENTY-one people have been charged after a series of raids across the region by Organised Crime Gangs officers, Task Force Maxima and the Tactical Crime Squad.

The raids netted guns, drugs and $32,000 in cash.

Since Wednesday police have carried out 16 search warrants targeting outlaw motorcycle gang associates, including the search of a North Bundaberg property in Lakeview Dr and a Murrell St address in East Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said to date 21 people had been charged with 124 offences as part of operation Quebec Marlin.

"Of significance, four firearms have been seized as a result of that,” he said.

"Today (yesterday) police have uncovered a hydroponics lab in Lakeview Dr in North Bundaberg.

"A small boxed amphetamine set up was also located this morning.

"Police have seized $32,000 in cash and drugs from Burnett Heads.

"It's a very successful operation and Bundaberg police thank the task force for coming up and assisting in our local area.”

Det Sgt Self said the task force targets outlaw motorcycle gangs and their associates across the state and while Bundaberg had a number of known associates in the area, police don't believe there were any actual outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCG) operating in Bundaberg.

"We don't have any OMCG in Bundaberg as such, however we do have a number of people who are recorded as being associates of OMCG,” he said.

"From time to time we do have information on those people and their involvement in organised crime and gangs in the south-east corner.”

Det Sgt Self said those associates targeted were linked to a number of different gangs and almost all were known to police.

"The community can feel safe that the Queensland police and locally here in Bundaberg and our colleagues out of the gangs squad are actively targeting these offenders,” he said.

Among those arrested during Wednesday's raids was a 29-year-old man who was charged with manslaughter following a fatal crash in Brisbane on June 3.

Det Sgt Self said the man appeared to have be visiting relatives at Good Night when the search warrant was executed.