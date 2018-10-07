Winx challenger to lead raiders’ charge
A RECORD 11 internationals could feature at Saturday's glittering Caulfield Guineas meeting, including the leading visiting contender to Winx's Cox Plate throne - Benbatl.
Two weeks after Jungle Cat struck an ominous blow for the raiders with Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes victory, Werribee's sleeping giant is about to awaken.
Racing Victoria's Paul Bloodworth believes history will be made next weekend.
"We're thinking 10 or 11 international runners at this point, which would be a record," Bloodworth said.
"We actually had eight internationals at the Guineas meeting last year and seven in 2014.
"So we're looking at record."
According to Bloodworth, and subject to final decisions from trainers, Benbatl, Cliffs Of Moher and Blair House could head to the Group 1 Caulfield Stakes (2000m)
Three others - Yucatan, Prize Money, Prince Of Arran - will be nominated for the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m).
Aidan O'Brien is likely to unleash all three of his sprinters - Fleet Review, Intelligence Cross and Spirit Of Valour - on the Group 2 Schillachi Stakes (1100m).
And Jungle Cat will return to Caulfield in search of successive Group 1 scalps in the Toorak Handicap (1600m).
With eight more northern hemisphere contenders scheduled to arrive on Saturday, most bound for the Melbourne Cup, Bloodworth said the 2018 vintage is the strongest ever.
"This year we've got 22 horses rated 110 or above and eight that are rated 115 and above," he said.
"Last year, we didn't have any horses rated about 115.
"On their international ratings alone, it's a significantly stronger group of horses than we've had in the past.
"That's probably not surprising prizemoney has gone up by $4 million across the three majors (Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup).
"The European trainers are targeting our races more than what they did in the past so absolutely thrilled with that quality of horse that's come out here."
Bloodworth believes Godolphin's Benbatl is ready to live up to his lofty reputation.
"He's a dual Group 1 winner, absolutely trotted up in the Dubai Turf earlier in the year," he said.
"He won a Group 1 in Germany recently and he's rated 123, which makes him the second-highest (ranked) international ever to come and compete in Australia.
"The highest was a horse called Grandera, who ran third to Northerly in the 2002 Cox Plate.
"So Benbatl is clear quality. The Dubai Turf that he won, he beat three Japanese horses that are superstars, so that's where he's got the rating from.
"He was disappointing in the Juddmonte but I think if he brings his A game, he'll race up on the speed and give Winx something to chase and catch."
THE RAIDERS
AIMED AT BOTH CUPS
BEST SOLUTION
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)
Kodiac-Al Andalyya
5YO bay horse
Starts: 21: 8-2-3
Prizemoney: $1,259,302
Biggest win: Group 1 Grosser Preis Von Baden (2000m) at Baden, Baden
Caulfield Cup odds: $26
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
High class Godolphin with an imposing form line, crowned by Group 1 victories over 2400m at his past two starts.
CHESTNUT COAT
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi (Jap)
Heart's Cry-White Veil
5YO chestnut horse
Starts: 15: 4-5-1
Prizemoney: $1,456,749
Biggest win: All-weather handicap (2200m) at Kyoto
Caulfield Cup odds: $26
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
Rising star on the Japanese staying scene, placed at Group 2 level and fifth in the country's biggest race the Tenno Sho.
YUCATAN
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
Galileo-Six Perfections
5YO bay horse
Starts: 12: 2-3-3
Prizemoney: $271,576
Biggest win: Group 3 International (2000m) at The Curragh.
Caulfield Cup odds: $101
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Lightly-raced Ballydoyle stayer who will attempt to emulate last year's Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling.
SOLE IMPACT
Trainer: Hirofumi Toda (Jap)
Deep Impact-Cream Only
7YO grey horse
Starts: 37: 4-5-12
Prizemoney: $1,824,061
Biggest win: Set weights and penalties race over 2400m at Tokyo
Caulfield Cup odds: $51
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Veteran of the Japanese circuit and yet to post a Stakes win.
RED VERDON
Trainer: Ed Dunlop (Eng)
Lemon Drop Kid-Porto Marmay
6YO chestnut horse
Starts: 24: 5-9-1
Prizemoney: $689,797
Biggest win: Listed Wild Flower (2400m) at Kempton Park
Caulfield Cup odds: $51
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
Talented stayer developing into something of a bridesmaid with five seconds from his past nine starts. Might have to go toGeelong Cup to boost his rating.
PRIZE MONEY
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)
Authorized-Dresden Doll
6YO bay gelding
Starts: 17: 4-4-1
Prizemoney: $995,672
Biggest win: Group 2 City of Gold over 2414m in Meydan
Caulfield Cup odds: $101
Melbourne Cup odds: $101
Has mixed with some of the best stayers in the world but will likely have to target country cups to improve his rating.
PRINCE OF ARRAN
Trainer: Charlie Fellowes (Eng)
Shirocco-Storming Sioux
6YO bay gelding
Starts: 26: 4-6-2
Prizemoney: $362,247
Biggest win: Handicap over 3200m at Meydan
Caulfield Cup odds: $51
Melbourne Cup: $26
Well-travelled galloper who chased home Withhold last start in the Northumberland Plate last start.
EMOTIONLESS
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Shamardal-Unbridled Elaine
6YO by gelding
Starts: 10: 3-2-1
Prizemoney: $260,339
Biggest win: Listed Steventon Stks (2000m) at Newbury.
Caulfield Cup odds: $17
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Sparingly raced and talented stayer who also has an option to head to the Cox Plate.
DURETTO
Trainer: Andrew Balding (Eng)
Manduro-Landinium
7YO chestnut gelding
Starts: 21: 6-4-3
Prizemoney: $363,152
Biggest win: Group 3 St Simon Stakes (2318m) at Newbury.
Caulfield Cup odds: $26
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
Tough and talented stayer bought by Australian interests with an aim to the Cups.
AIMED AT THE MELBOURNE CUP
WITHHOLD
Trainer: Roger Charlton (Eng)
Champs Elysees-Coming Back
6YO bay gelding
Starts: 11: 4-4-1
Prizemoney: $454,090
Biggest win: Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket (3600m)
Melbourne Cup odds: $17
Another sparingly raced, talented galloper. Perfect Melbourne Cup profile with the ability to hand large fields and sprint quickly.
CLIFFS OF MOHER
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
Galileo-Wave
5YO bay horse
Starts: 15: 3-2-2
Prizemoney: $1,366,115
Biggest win: Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes (2012m) at the Curragh
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
Second in the Epsom Derby last year, beating home Cracksman and Rekindling.
HAMADA
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Cape Cross-Sahraah
5YO bay gelding
Starts: 7: 5-1-1
Prizemoney: $192,182
Biggest win: Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes (2786m) at Newbury
Melbourne Cup odds: $17
Classy Godolphin stayer who has strung together five wins in a row. Bolted in at Newbury in a proven Cup form race.
CROSS COUNTER
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Teofilo-Waitress
4YO bay gelding
Starts: 7: 4-2-0
Prizemoney: $287,285
Biggest win: Group 3 Gordon Stakes (2400m) at Goodwood.
Melbourne Cup odds: $13
Exciting stayer with brilliant turn of foot. Has impressive form line around Kew Gardens and bolted in at Goodwood.
LATROBE
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien (Ire)
Camelot-Question Times
4YO brown horse
Starts: 7: 2-4-0
Prizemoney: $1,502,768
Biggest win: Group 1 Irish Derby (2414m) at the Curragh.
Melbourne Cup odds: $17
Attempting to emulate Rekindling as a high-class northern hemisphere 3yo. Certainly has the quality to be a major player
IDAHO
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
Galileo-Hveger
6YO bay horse
Starts: 22: 4-2-4
Prizemoney: $2,120,989
Biggest win: Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2414m) at Ascot.
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Another powerful Ballydoyle contender. Ran fifth in the Japan Cup last year. Key player.
MAGIC CIRCLE
Trainer: Ian Williams (Eng)
Makfi-Minkova
7YO bay gelding
Starts: 21: 8-1-1
Prizemoney: $409,751
Biggest win: Chester Cup (3749) at Chester.
Melbourne Cup odds: $13
All of his wins have come from 2400m and upwards. Bolted in with the Chester Cup to crown his best season so far. Seriouscontender
ROSTROPOVICH
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
Frankel-Tyranny
4YO bay horse
Starts: 12: 4-2-2
Prizemoney: $932,436
Biggest win: Group 3 Club Stakes (2414m) at the Curragh
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Irish Derby runner-up to Latrobe, assured of a Melbourne Cup start and on the Rekindling trail.
MARMELO
Trainer: Hughie Morrison (Eng)
Duke Of Marmalade-Capriolla
6YO Bay horse
Starts: 15: 5-5-1
Prizemoney: $697,298
Biggest win: Group 2 Kergorlay (3000m) at Deauville
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
The spruik horse of last spring after France success and fast-finishing Caulfield Cup sixth. Failed to reproduce that form in the Cup and this year will not have a lead-up run.
MUNTAHAA
Trainer: John Gosden (Eng)
Dansili-Qertaas
6YO grey gelding
Starts: 15: 4-1-4
Prizemoney: $815,641
Biggest win: Ebor Hcp (2800m) at York.
Melbourne Cup odds: $26
Dominant Ebor win stamps him as a legitimate Cup chance. The race is typically a good guide to Flemington. Heartbreak Citywon the Ebor in 2016 before a narrow second in the Cup.
THE PENTAGON
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
Galileo-Vadawina
4YO bay horse
Starts: 10: 2-0-3
Prizemoney: $177,485
Biggest win: Group 3 Tyros Stakes (1408m) at Leopardstown
Melbourne Cup odds: $101
A Group 1 placegetter. Would need to lift on disappointing Irish St Leger victory.
NAKEETA
Iain Jardine (Scot)
Sixties Icon-Easy Red
8YO bay gelding
Starts: 34: 5-8-3
Prizemoney: $748,409
Melbourne Cup odds: $51
Slashing fifth in the Melbourne Cup last year and certain to be a contender again this season.
AIMED AT COX PLATE
BENBATL
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)
Dubawi-Nahrain
5YO Bay horse
Starts: 13: 6-2-1
Prizemoney: $5,436,401
Biggest win: Group 1 Dubai Turf (1800m)
Cox Plate odds: $26
Finished northern hemisphere season with second Group 1 success. Highly regarded European with good form at elite level.
BLAIR HOUSE
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Pivotal-Patroness
6YO chestnut gelding
Starts: 15: 4-6-0
Prizemoney: $550,213
Biggest win: Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1800m) at Meydan.
Cox Plate odds: $26
Respectable run when fourth on Australian debut in the Underwood. Certain to improve off that.
AIMED AT OTHER RACES
FOLKSWOOD
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Exceed And Excel-Magic Nymph
Starts: 18: 5-4-4
Prizemoney: $948,762
Biggest win: Group 3 Millennium Handicap (2000m) at Meydan
Jarred up on disappointing Australian return in the Naturalism. Much better than that. Third to Winx in last year's Cox Plate.
SPIRIT OF VALOR
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
War Front-Stone Hope
5YO bay horse
Starts: 16: 2-3-2
Prizemoney: $234,492
Biggest win: Group 2 Minstrel Stakes (1400m) at the Curragh
Manikato Stakes odds: $101
Ran second to Merchant Navy at the Curragh before finishing eighth to the Australian at Royal Ascot.
COMICAS
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Distorted Humour-Abby's Angel
6YO chestnut gelding
Starts: 16: 4-5-2
Prizemoney: $1,016,489
Biggest win: Group 3 Borealis over 1200m at Meydan.
Three of his four wins have come at Meydan. Well travelled customer with decent strike rate.
JUNGLE CAT
Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)
Iffraaj-Mike's Wildcat
7YO bay horse
Starts: 31: 8-9-3
Prizemoney: $2,276, 704
Biggest win: Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) at Meydan
Target race: Toorak Handicap.
Kicked off his Australian campaign in style by landing the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke. In great form.
INTELLIGENCE CROSS
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
War Front-Good Vibes
5YO bay horse
Starts: 20: 3-3-2
Prizemoney: $236,380
Biggest win: Round Tower Hcp (1200m) at the Curragh
Manikato Stakes odds: $101
Yet to shine at the highest level.
FLEET REVIEW
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)
War Front-A Star Is Born
4YO bay horse
Starts: 12: 3-2-3
Prizemoney: $344,710
Biggest win: Listed Creekside Hcp (1200m) at the Curragh
Manikato Stakes odds: $26
Chased home US Navy Flag when third at Group 1 level in the July Cup.