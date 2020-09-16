Raiders star ‘tried to blend KFC’ in recovery from sickening facial fracture

On the eve of his comeback Raiders star Sia Soliola has revealed the extraordinary lengths he went to for a takeaway meal during his recover from a horror facial fracture.

NRL.com reported Soliola got creative with his blender in a bid to keep up his playing weight during a tough period when he couldn't eat solids due to his injury.

"I actually tried to blend KFC," the Raiders forward told NRL.com.

"It was all soft foods so everything had to be blended. I actually had the idea to blend KFC, pizza, a Big Mac or pretty much anything."

The 34-year-old veteran required 20 screws to repair seven facial fractures following a horror head clash with Dragons prop Blake Lawrie in Round 8.

The 34-year-old veteran of 208 NRL games for the Roosters and Raiders is a welcome return to Ricky Stuart's side two weeks out from another finals tilt in a bid to go one better than their 2019 Grand Final appearance.

There were fears Soliola would be rubbed out for what was then likely to be his last season in the NRL, but the stoic Raiders star was committed to getting back before the finals series.

"It was quite a horrific thing that I went through but given the fact that I broke my cheekbone in 2015, when I had to do the drive down from Townsville, and I had broken my arm before I had a little bit of experience with fractures," Soliola said.

Sia Soliola’s X-ray and injury as seen on Instagram.

"It was my full face but given the experience I had with previous fractures I was quite confident that I could maybe squeeze one or two games in so it is nice when you have a vision and it comes to fruition."

Soliola is expected to come off the bench when the Raiders host the Warriors at GIO Stadium on Sunday as they bid to keep their slim top four hopes alive.

