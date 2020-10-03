Raid uncovers 132kg of cannabis

An estimated $2 million worth of drugs is off the streets after cops made their biggest drug bust in many years, seizing 132kg of cannabis, NT police say

The cannabis was allegedly hidden in drums which had been freighted up from South Australia.

The drums were labelled as stone monuments on consignment forms. But those same forms also drew the attention of police, they say, when they noticed a scarcity of detail about the intended receiver.

As a result of the bust - on September 15 and 16 - four men were arrested.

One was released, and the other three have fronted court.

Police believe they have caught those allegedly involved, and are working with South Australian Police to investigate who sent the barrels.

The bust comes after couriers have had to get creative with traditional methods of transporting drugs by driving or flying not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Drug and Organised Crime Squad Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins said the bust would put a dent in the supply in the Territory.

Northern Territory Police have charged three men following the seizure of approximately 132kg of cannabis. Photograph: Che Chorley

"It certainly would have impacted the supply to a certain extent, exactly to what extent we're not sure. But, yeah, a seizure of that nature will definitely have impacted the supply in the Territory," she said.

Three men will next face court on November 4.

Police conducted a search warrant at a Humpty Doo property on September 15 - and again the following day at a Berry Springs property - after monitoring the suspicious barrels after they were picked up from the freight company.

Police allege they found a barrel at the Humpty Doo home with 60 pounds of cannabis inside. Asa result a man was arrested.

They then raided the Berry Springs home where another barrel was allegedly found.

As a result of the searches, 290 packages containing almost 132kg of cannabis and $47,000 cash were allegedly seized.

Police made another huge drug bust just last week, seizing 90 pounds of cannabis allegedly found in the mail.

THE CHARGES

The men alleged to have been involved in the cannabis in the barrels operation have been charged with a range of offences.

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was charged with:

possess schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

supply schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

possess tainted property

cultivate prohibited plant - trafficable quantity

A 58-YEAR-OLD man was charged with:

possess schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

supply schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

A 54-YEAR-OLD man was charged with:

possess schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

supply schedule 2 dangerous drug - commercial quantity

possess tainted property.

