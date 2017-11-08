Raging storm lashes the Burnett

WILD WINDS: Suzie Tanzer with daughter Kesha and husband David Tanzer with some of the debris around their home.

A DESTRUCTIVE super-cell storm tore through the Wide Bay Burnett on Tuesday night, causing wide-spread damage to towns.

David Tanzer said the house he and wife Suzie rent in Riverleigh experienced significant damage on Tuesday night.

"We were moving furniture and the next minute there was this cold breeze and it started blowing," Mr Tanzer said.

"I told Suzie and the kids to get in the house, and I put the car under the shed and there was no way I could get out so I was stuck in the shed."

Bureau of Metereology metereologist David Crock said it was a severe cell that passed through the region.

"We had several cells pass through, but the one that passed through Riverleigh would've been the same one that hit Bundaberg causing trees to fall and roofs to be torn down," Mr Crock said.

"We recorded wind gusts of 98km to 100km, so it was quite destructive."

Mr Tanzer said it started to hail for around half an hour and never stopped.

"There was just trees flying through here, it was pretty scary stuff," he said.

"It just stripped everything."

He said the damage was more severe than he had experienced before.

"We've had a wild storm like this before, but nothing like this, it was quite destructive," Mr Tanzer said.

Wade and Amy Alexander, also residents of Riverleigh, lost their hay shed.

"We've never seen anything like it, we were fearing for our lives," Mr Alexander said.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said crews were called in from as far afield as the South Burnett to help out in the Mundubbera region.