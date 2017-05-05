26°
News

Raft of reasons why Baffle Creek race day is tops

5th May 2017 9:42 AM
TOGETHER NOW: Competitor's took to the water at Baffle Creek for this year's RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race.
TOGETHER NOW: Competitor's took to the water at Baffle Creek for this year's RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE rivalry and camaraderie was on show over the weekend as the RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race again attracted a big crowd.

More than 400 people attended the annual event held at Flat Rock boat ramp, where a range of races were held and fun was the ultimate prize.

The great rivalry between the RE/MAX team and the Baffle Creek Boat Club was again on show in the Dog's Breakfast Race, where contestants were required to build their own rafts.

The honours ended up being shared, with the boat club taking out the girls race while RE/MAX won the mens.

There were also plenty of colourful entries to liven up the event.

A group of backpackers dressed as bananas represented Cool Bananas Backpackers at Agnes Water, while the Bundaberg Home Schoolers entered a raft they first designed from Lego before putting together for real.

Main races on the day included a stand-up 2km board race and 3km kayak race.

Organiser Sunirmalya Symons said the day lived up to expectations and there was plenty of enthusiasm for next year's event.

"We're all just trying to recover at the moment but there was plenty of ideas on how we can make it even better next year,” he said.

"It was great though, we had more than 400 people and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"The Dog's Breakfast race is always fun, there's always a bit of trash talk, especially between the boat club and RE/MAX.”

Money raised at this year's raft race will go towards helping the boat club pay its insurance bill. In previous years money has gone towards flood victims and other charities.

The winner of the Koastal Kayak 3km Kayak race was Sarah Rehbein ,while Warwick Wintle won the 1770SUP 2km SUP.

The winner of the RE/MAX BYO Ladies race was the boat club on "Rainbow Warrior” (Katherine Salisbury, Jo King, Ruth Gledhill, Vicki Stringfellow and Fiona Turner), the RE/MAX team came second.

The winner of the RE/MAX BYO Mens race was the RE/MAX team (Glenn Harrison, Mark Wendt, Aaron Loader, Glen and Maverick Sypher) with the boat club team second.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  baffle creek race raft race sport

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Sunny days here again as flower farm bounces back

Sunny days here again as flower farm bounces back

A BUNDABERG flower farm is in bloom again after a tough month following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie - just in time for Mother's Day.

The man with a plan to fix Bargara's internet

PROBLEM SOLVER: Luke Baker believes he can offer a better alternative to the internet providers currently serving Bargara.

The new local ISP taking matters into his own hands

Donut King says new snack a hybrid between fries and donuts

Chain wants you to Instagram their newest menu item

Raft of reasons why Baffle Creek race day is tops

TOGETHER NOW: Competitor's took to the water at Baffle Creek for this year's RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race.

Crowds turn up for race event

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Kate Ledger says critics who have accused the new Heath Ledger documentary of "whitewashing” obviously didn't know her brother

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!