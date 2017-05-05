Raft of reasons why Baffle Creek race day is tops

TOGETHER NOW: Competitor's took to the water at Baffle Creek for this year's RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race.

THE rivalry and camaraderie was on show over the weekend as the RE/MAX Baffle Creek Raft Race again attracted a big crowd.

More than 400 people attended the annual event held at Flat Rock boat ramp, where a range of races were held and fun was the ultimate prize.

The great rivalry between the RE/MAX team and the Baffle Creek Boat Club was again on show in the Dog's Breakfast Race, where contestants were required to build their own rafts.

The honours ended up being shared, with the boat club taking out the girls race while RE/MAX won the mens.

There were also plenty of colourful entries to liven up the event.

A group of backpackers dressed as bananas represented Cool Bananas Backpackers at Agnes Water, while the Bundaberg Home Schoolers entered a raft they first designed from Lego before putting together for real.

Main races on the day included a stand-up 2km board race and 3km kayak race.

Organiser Sunirmalya Symons said the day lived up to expectations and there was plenty of enthusiasm for next year's event.

"We're all just trying to recover at the moment but there was plenty of ideas on how we can make it even better next year,” he said.

"It was great though, we had more than 400 people and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"The Dog's Breakfast race is always fun, there's always a bit of trash talk, especially between the boat club and RE/MAX.”

Money raised at this year's raft race will go towards helping the boat club pay its insurance bill. In previous years money has gone towards flood victims and other charities.

The winner of the Koastal Kayak 3km Kayak race was Sarah Rehbein ,while Warwick Wintle won the 1770SUP 2km SUP.

The winner of the RE/MAX BYO Ladies race was the boat club on "Rainbow Warrior” (Katherine Salisbury, Jo King, Ruth Gledhill, Vicki Stringfellow and Fiona Turner), the RE/MAX team came second.

The winner of the RE/MAX BYO Mens race was the RE/MAX team (Glenn Harrison, Mark Wendt, Aaron Loader, Glen and Maverick Sypher) with the boat club team second.