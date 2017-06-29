Raffle to help Nathan go for gold

STRONG FINISH: Nathan Donaldson takes second place in the Wheelies 10km race at the Bundaberg Ring Road Race.

WHEELCHAIR athlete Nathan Donaldson is about to live his dream: putting on the green and gold and heading from Bundaberg to Switzerland to compete in the World Para Athlete Junior Championships.

The Donaldsons are holding a raffle to help cover Nathan's travel, equipment, accommodation as well as team levies for events and training camps he attends as a T34 wheelchair racer.

Switzerland is the start of his international pathway to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

If you want to help Nathan out, phone Sue Donaldson on 0427 250 419.