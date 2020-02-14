Rafael Nadal’s OCD knows no bounds

RAFAEL Nadal is comfortably the most superstitious tennis player to ever grace the court with the Spaniard following a strict routine for each and every point.

From the flick of the hair to a tug of his underpants before every serve and the perfect placement of his two water bottles during a change of ends, Nadal is as obsessive as they come.

The 33-year-old is set in his ways and likes things to be just so.

And video evidence has resurfaced showing the Spaniard's meticulous nature isn't just confined to the tennis court.

An Instagram post from young tennis player Madison McLeod - re-uploaded this week as part of social media's "Throwback Thursday" phenomenon - shows Nadal inside a gym at his tennis academy doing what every person should do, wipe down a piece of equipment.

But in the case of Nadal, he's methodically wiping down the treadmill before he even steps foot on it to begin his workout.

That's right, every inch of the equipment was given a thorough cleaning before the machine was even turned on to get going. Nadal even wipes down the actual conveyor belt - right before he plans to run all over it.

Things have to be completed in their proper sequence and if not the tennis superstar can't get the job done.

During a game at the Australian Open back in 2015, Nadal was serving for the match when one of his two water bottles fell over.

A ball boy proceeded with extreme caution as he picked up the bottle and lined it up just the way it was so as not to draw the ire of Nadal. Thankfully Nadal saw the funny side on this occasion.

But at the US Open last year he wasn't so calm when a ball boy placed a third water bottle in his area while he was in the middle of a battle against Marin Cilic.

The Spaniard gesticulated wildly, giving the third bottle back.

RAFA'S RITUALS

- He must have a cold shower 45 minutes before a match.

- He must carry one racquet on to the court.

- He must have wrapped his own white grip on his racquets in the locker room.

- His bag must be placed next to his chair, on a towel, never on the chair.

- He must towel down between every point.

- He must pick at his underpants before a serve.

- He must drink from two water bottles at changeovers. One bottle has cold water, one is "room" temperature.

- He must face the labels of his drink bottles to the end he is about to play from.

- He must never rise from his seat before his opponent.

- He must never walk on the lines as if he is avoiding cracks in the pavement.