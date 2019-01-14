Sharapova turns up heat as sexism row hits Open

Maria Sharapova cools down during a break in play in her round one victory. Picture: Getty

Politics have overshadowed heat concerns at the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova delivered separate broadsides after first-round Melbourne Park victories.

Nadal claims he has been left in the dark by archrival Novak Djokovic over the leadership of the men's tour after eliminating James Duckworth 6-4 6-3 7-5.

And Sharapova believes there is still a lack of respect for female players despite Andy Murray's celebrated championing of women's causes.

Maria Sharapova has called out the issue of sexism on the tennis tour. Picture: AAP

Usually unflappable, Nadal was animated when asked whether he had been asked for his opinion on whether the Djokovic-led ATP player council would support the reappointment of the organisation's president Chris Kermode.

In a double-barrelled critique of the ATP, Nadal said he was also disappointed it had not offered financial support to flood victims on his island home of Mallorca.

Asked if he would approach Djokovic over Kermode's presidency, Nadal said: "I don't have to go. He's (Djokovic) in the council or all the players are on the council, they have to come to me.

"That's why they are in the council and I am not in the council anymore. When I was in the council, that was me I have to go to the players and ask their opinions. It's not my work anymore."

Rafael Nadal was fired up in a double-barrelled barrage directed at the ATP. Picture: Getty

Nadal supports the retention of Kermode.

"By the way, if they want to read my opinion, I believe in the projects at long term, not short term, as everybody knows in my life," he said.

"And because of that, I believe that is not good to have changes all the time, because is difficult to develop a good project of work if we have changes every three, four years. Is difficult."

Nadal was deeply affected by the floods, lobbying for support from the ATP.

"I know the real life, how tough can be," he said.

"The thing is that time happened in the village just next to me and in a village that I have a lot of family living there.

"So we lost people that we know and people that have been next to me or next to close friends of me.

"Having a tough period of time. And there is families that lost almost everything. But I am happy that all the island was together helping each other, and at some point, we receive huge support. Was good.

"Human losses can't repair at all. But the rest of the things, we are getting there."

The end is near for Andy Murray, one of the big supporters of the women’s tour. Picture: Getty

Sharapova said Murray was an exception on the men's tour regarding gender equality when asked about support from male players.

"Relatively speaking, I think they have been really tough, especially when it came to equality, as a general point," the Russian said.

"I mean, sitting at a press conference in Wimbledon five, seven years ago, there was not a lot of warmth coming from that side or that perspective. That's tough.

"I mean, I think there is definitely a few exceptions in the game, and I'm sure that he's (Murray) been one of them."