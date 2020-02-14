Radiology network invests in IWC health centre

HEALTHY MOVE: The I-MED Radiology clinic is now based at the Bundaberg IWC.

I-MED Radiology has opened a new clinic at the IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre.

The medical network’s regional manager James Dudley said it was great to be able to expand services to a growing community after many years of providing specialised services to patients at Friendly Society Private Hospital.

“We have made a significant investment in the new clinic’s facilities so as to deliver the very best environment for our patients,” Mr Dudley said.

“The modern clinic offers a range of specialised medical imaging services, including ultra low-dose CT ultrasound, x-ray and interventional procedures.”

Mr Dudley said the clinic was designed to make ­patients feel comfortable and welcome and that the on-site parking was convenient.

“Dr Bilwani and his team of specialist radiologists are focused on working ­together with local clin­ic­­ians to deliver the best health outcomes for locals,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming all patients within the region and are ready to deliver our services through our new clinic.”

I-MED Radiology general manager Bronwyn Nicholson said the clinic installed the latest low-dose CT technology.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the local community with world-class medical care,” she said.

“It enables our doctors to deliver improved diagnosis for multiple conditions, ensuring effective treatment plans can be put into place sooner.”

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said they congratulated I-MED Radiology on the extension of its local services.

“The services offered by private tenants will no doubt be of great assistance to all people in our community in the coming years,” Mr Mulvany said.

“The IWC complex is well situated and a good base for other health services seeking to expand beyond the Bundaberg CBD and existing precincts.”