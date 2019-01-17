Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The industrial court discussed statements colleagues made over the two way radio. (FILE PHOTO)
The industrial court discussed statements colleagues made over the two way radio. (FILE PHOTO) NewsRegional
News

Radio abuse mine bullying claim

John Weekes
by
17th Jan 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINE worker said he was injured because colleagues bullied him for years and he developed adjustment disorder with anxiety and depression.

Truck operator and pit controller David Nutley said he also suffered "direct threats of violence” when working for Middlemount Coal northeast of Emerald.

A newly published Industrial Court Of Queensland judgment said Mr Nutley claimed the harassment included "statements made over the two-way radio” as well as violent threats.

But the Workers' Compensation Regulator said Mr Nutley exaggerated the frequency and extent of bullying and alleged lack of managerial response to his complaints.

The regulator said Mr Nutley had post-traumatic stress disorder which affected his "perception about the actual events” at work.

Queensland Industrial Relations Commission dismissed Mr Nutley's case for compensation but he appealed.

"He said that the taunts, verbal abuse and ridicule occurred over a period of two years and nine months,” Justice Glenn Martin wrote in this week's judgment.

The mine worker said he was not trained properly and that caused tension between him and more experienced staff.

He said he was verbally abused "at least multiple times each fortnight” and one colleague harassed him "nearly every day” or "every second day”.

Justice Martin said there was evidence Middlemount management responded to concerns with multiple steps, including meeting Mr Nutley and his trade union representatives.

Justice Martin also said QIRC previously accepted one mine worker behaved inappropriately towards Mr Nutley - but that misbehaviour was not as frequent as alleged.

The appeal was dismissed. -NewsRegional

coal cq emerald industrial relations commission jobs justice glenn martin middlemount mining ptsd
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Staggering amount locals are spending

    premium_icon UP IN SMOKE: Staggering amount locals are spending

    News SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

    Bowls club fights to stay open amid crushing tax debt

    premium_icon Bowls club fights to stay open amid crushing tax debt

    News Club works on road map out of $40K tax debt at meeting

    • 17th Jan 2019 7:14 AM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    SHARP MESSAGE: Controversial TV ad challenges masculinity

    premium_icon SHARP MESSAGE: Controversial TV ad challenges masculinity

    Offbeat Bundy experts, locals back ad sparking controversy around world

    • 17th Jan 2019 7:07 AM