RACQ urges young motorists to check their cover

GET COVERED: The RACQ is urging young motorists to ensure they have the right car insurance to cover them.

YOUNG drivers have been urged to ensure they have the right car insurance to cover and protect them.

It comes after the RACQ released new data showing 30 per cent of Queenslanders between the age of 18 and 25 didn’t know what their comprehensive car insurance covered them for.

Club spokesperson Lucinda Ross said it was up to young motorists, and their parents, to make sure they understood the level of insurance cover they needed before they hit the road.

“Getting your first car is a really exciting milestone for most young adults, but our research has raised some really big concerns around car insurance and the lack of understanding about what different types cover,” she said.

“We’re seeing a lot of young drivers putting themselves at immense financial risk by driving uninsured or underinsured with two thirds simply unaware of what CTP or third-party property damage insurance covers them for.

“Many young drivers purchase second-hand cars and think it just isn’t worth the cost of comprehensive insurance, so hit the road without anything protecting them from footing the bill as an at-fault driver in a crash.”

Ms Ross said it was important parents had an honest conversation with their children about what insurance they planned to purchase and ensured they understood what was or wasn’t covered.

“If a young driver is at fault in a collision, and they don’t have at least third-party property damage insurance, which covers the driver for damage to other vehicles or property that they hit in a crash, then they could be financially liable for the costs of the other party,” she said.

“This could see an 18 year old footing a hefty bill for the rest of their life if they hit a Ferrari, Lamborghini or other luxury car.

“Most people, regardless of their age, would struggle to handle a bill like that, which is why it’s so important mums and dads make sure their young drivers know the difference between CTP and other types of insurance before it’s too late.”