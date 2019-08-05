RACQ urges motorists to put down their mobiles

THE RACQ has condemned the actions of the at least 31,000 motorists caught using their phone while driving between February 2017 and January 2019.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said the Brisbane region had the most offenders with more than 12,000 fines handed out, followed by the south-east region with 6700.

Ms Ritchie said the statistics showed Queenslanders were not getting the message on how dangerous the behaviour was.

"If you're distracted by a phone, you're at least four times more likely to have a crash. There's no excuse for this behaviour because when you're sending a text or checking social media behind the wheel, you're not only risking your own life but the lives of everyone else around you,” Ms Ritchie said.

As part of the RACQ's distraction campaign, she said drivers were encouraged to "set their phone, then leave it alone.”

The RACQ suggested drivers who wanted to use their phones for music and maps functions to set them up before their trip.