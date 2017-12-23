RACQ steps in as fuel prices rise

FEELING a burn in your hip pocket as you look at the fuel gauge?

You're not the only one, but if you're an RACQ member Christmas has come early.

December 23 last year, the NewsMail's Fuel Watch reported unleaded prices at 119.9/L, 123.9/L and 125.9/L - a seemingly cheap price compared to this festive season.

The price of fuel around the region this Christmas ranges between 135.9/L and 141.9/L.

RACQ has announced a fuel discount for its more than 1.6 million members as the State's largest Club continued its efforts to drive down fuel prices in Queensland.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner said the deal with independent fuel retailer chain Puma Energy was the first of its kind in the Club's 112 year history and followed extensive research.

"We asked our members what direct steps RACQ should make to help drive down fuel prices and they called out for discounts at the bowser,” Mr Turner said.

"We've spent decades campaigning for cheaper fuel prices in Queensland, and this is another step in our journey to drive down those prices across the state.

"We're also negotiating with other retailers, all at the lower end of the price range, to offer additional discounts.”

RACQ members would receive a discount of four cents per litre from participating Puma fuel stations. Puma currently has more than 110 stations across Queensland.

For more information about the discount head to their website www.racq.com.au.