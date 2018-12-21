Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The M1 north of Brisbane is always a holiday traffic hot spot.
The M1 north of Brisbane is always a holiday traffic hot spot.
News

How to halve your Christmas traffic

by Sophie Chirgwin
21st Dec 2018 5:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLIDAYMAKERS are hitting the road for Christmas trips, but congestion will have drivers crawling to their destinations as the RACQ reveals the worst times to travel.

Congestion is guaranteed, with data from the Department of Transport and Main Roads showing there will be 6200 cars on the Pacific Motorway and 4800 on the Bruce Highway each hour between 10am and 5pm as families leave Brisbane today.

But those leaving at 7am can expect about 3200 cars an hour on the Pacific Motorway and 2000 on the Bruce Highway.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said peak traffic usually lasted a couple of hours on weekdays, but people electing to take Monday off and leaving today would mean constant congestion.

"So anyone thinking they would escape the traffic by leaving at lunch time needs to think again," she said.

"The only real reprieve can be found if you aim to leave before 9am or wait until after dinner to brave the highways."

There won't be any relief until after Boxing Day as motorists in either direction can expect to spend up to 18 minutes longer on the road.

Michelle Allanson with kids Lachlan, five months, and Georgia, 2. Picture: Annette Dew
Michelle Allanson with kids Lachlan, five months, and Georgia, 2. Picture: Annette Dew

Michelle Allanson plans to beat the chaos when her family travels from Albany Creek to the Sunshine Coast on Boxing Day: "I'll be probably hitting the road at 5.30 in the morning because my kids are up so early. I haven't been stuck in Boxing Day traffic before."

So far this year more than 230 people have died on roads and police will be out in force.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the summer holiday was the busiest time on roads.

"The State Government is absolutely determined to reduce the devastation and trauma that is seen on our roads, particularly around this busy period," he said.

"If we could have one Christmas wish, it would be for zero fatalities."

 

 

.
.

More Stories

brisbane editors picks racq sunshine coast traffic

Top Stories

    Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    premium_icon Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    Business POORLY installed solar panels could be putting thousands of Bundaberg homes at risk as a recent national audit reveals a fifth of inspected units were unsafe.

    Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    premium_icon Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    Community Ancient practices getting traumatic lives on track

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News 'Always up to something fun and always laughing'

    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    Local Partners